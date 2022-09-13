854,528 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 854,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,649,000. Fiserv accounts for about 1.5% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 20,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 426,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,297,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

FISV stock opened at $109.05 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $112.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

