Steinberg Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,664 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Viasat accounts for about 5.1% of Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $68.76.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

