Studio Investment Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Studio Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average of $95.37. The company has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

