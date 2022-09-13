Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.4% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,919,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

