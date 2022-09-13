Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 938,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 8.41% of Broad Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $692,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,959,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Broad Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRAC opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Broad Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

