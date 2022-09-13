Shellback Capital LP Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Shellback Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,995 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 4.8% of Shellback Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $36,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $192.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

