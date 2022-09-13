American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,716 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 12.99% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $368,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

AEO stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,932 shares of company stock worth $127,655. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

