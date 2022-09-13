Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 9,879 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 34,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 27,987 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,507,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,518 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,546,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,105,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,768,000 after purchasing an additional 173,210 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NEE stock opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $178.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

