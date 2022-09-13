Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,557 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 0.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average is $73.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.