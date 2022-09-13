Delphia USA Inc. Makes New $535,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Booking by 5.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,013.32 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,898.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,050.22.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,552.20.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

