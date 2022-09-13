ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,936 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.2 %

COP opened at $114.39 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

