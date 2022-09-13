Delphia USA Inc. Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $933,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 38.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $236.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.