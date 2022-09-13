Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 4,897 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Chevron by 1,886.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $162.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $319.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.04.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

