Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745,726 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 349,536 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.13% of NVIDIA worth $1,022,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $145.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $361.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.