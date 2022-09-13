Shellback Capital LP Decreases Stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Shellback Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Shellback Capital LP owned about 0.09% of Bally’s worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bally’s by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bally’s by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $447,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

