Shellback Capital LP Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Shellback Capital LP reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,565,696.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 577,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,596,140 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $124.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.47. The company has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Airbnb to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

