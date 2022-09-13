Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Shellback Capital LP

Shellback Capital LP lowered its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,398 shares during the quarter. Shellback Capital LP owned 0.08% of Steven Madden worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

