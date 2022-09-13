Sagefield Capital LP Invests $937,000 in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the first quarter valued at $667,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the first quarter valued at $512,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the first quarter valued at $3,347,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Mandiant by 97.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the first quarter valued at $669,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mandiant Price Performance

Shares of MNDT stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Mandiant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Mandiant had a net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

About Mandiant



Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

