Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €74.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BUD. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.28.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of BUD stock opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.49. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $67.91.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
