Cowen Trims Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price to $50.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $54.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. Braze has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84.

Insider Activity at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $99,111.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $861,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at $224,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $8,914,916. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Braze by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares during the period. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $68,082,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

