Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Lifted by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,258,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4 %

Citigroup stock opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

