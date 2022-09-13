Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEG opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. Great Elm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Great Elm Group

In other news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 15,877 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $32,071.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,330,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,484.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Great Elm Group news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 15,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $32,071.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,330,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason W. Reese bought 26,150 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $52,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,775,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,647,382.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 279,956 shares of company stock valued at $592,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Great Elm Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Great Elm Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of Great Elm Group worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.