Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. Purchases 8,947 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 25.4% of Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. owned about 0.09% of MercadoLibre worth $54,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,388.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,002.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.84 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,913.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $851.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $904.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

