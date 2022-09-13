SQN Investors LP Buys New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SQN Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 189,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,927,000. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 4.8% of SQN Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,782 shares of company stock valued at $19,331,841. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $195.10 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

