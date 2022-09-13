TheStreet Upgrades Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) to “C-“

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Chindata Group Trading Up 0.4 %

CD opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Institutional Trading of Chindata Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chindata Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

