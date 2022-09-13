Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

BBCP stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 6.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. 35.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.