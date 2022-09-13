Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NM. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navios Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NM stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $36.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime

About Navios Maritime

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Navios Maritime by 83.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 412,836 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 541,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 397.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 102,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 82,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 68,324 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

