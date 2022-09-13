Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NM. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navios Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Navios Maritime Stock Performance
Shares of NM stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $36.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime
About Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
