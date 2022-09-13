TheStreet Lowers Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to C

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SBS stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 58,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 119,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,976,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

