Stansberry Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,073,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $8,628,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.04.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $260.37 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

