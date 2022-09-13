Sante Capital Fund LP Invests $403,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,418,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $945,771,000 after acquiring an additional 244,027 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,975,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,383,000 after purchasing an additional 280,271 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 745,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 275,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,715,000 after buying an additional 39,462 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 759.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 31,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $126.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,837 shares of company stock worth $7,990,794. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

