Stansberry Asset Management LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 833.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,450 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.4% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.40.

PayPal Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $287.19. The stock has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

