Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.75-$13.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.34 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.56.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $181.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.