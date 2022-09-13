Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,510 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.4% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LMT opened at $418.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.88 and its 200-day moving average is $432.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

