TheStreet Upgrades Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) to “C”

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Afya alerts:

Afya Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Afya stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. Afya has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Afya

Afya Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Afya by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Afya by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Afya by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 916,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.