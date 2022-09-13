TheStreet Upgrades Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) to “C”

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Afya Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Afya stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. Afya has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Afya Company Profile
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
