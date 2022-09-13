Snyder Capital Management L P Increases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.25% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $35,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.67.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $223.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.00 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

