Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P decreased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,579 shares during the quarter. Power Integrations accounts for about 2.0% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Snyder Capital Management L P owned about 1.44% of Power Integrations worth $77,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Power Integrations by 89.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,318 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POWI. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Power Integrations stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $110.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

