Snyder Capital Management L P Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Snyder Capital Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 1.2% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.10% of Synopsys worth $48,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $339.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.33.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,033,688. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

