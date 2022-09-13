Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 44,129 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Snyder Capital Management L P reduced its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,821,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,129 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.78% of APi Group worth $38,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,251,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 82,367 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APG. Barclays dropped their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 12,600 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

