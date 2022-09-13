Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 7,884 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Snyder Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P owned about 0.71% of RLI worth $35,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in RLI by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of RLI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in RLI by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $121.93. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.74.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.47. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.