Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares during the quarter. Catalent comprises about 1.6% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P owned about 0.32% of Catalent worth $63,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Catalent by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,533,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalent Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $142.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

