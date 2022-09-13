Snyder Capital Management L P Trims Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Snyder Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,432 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.15% of Brown & Brown worth $31,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $75,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.