Snyder Capital Management L P Has $62.99 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Snyder Capital Management L P lessened its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,550 shares during the period. Graco makes up approximately 1.6% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Snyder Capital Management L P owned about 0.53% of Graco worth $62,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Graco stock opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.74. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Graco’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

