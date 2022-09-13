Snyder Capital Management L P Buys 7,688 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for about 1.7% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.22% of AMETEK worth $67,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 383,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AMETEK by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 575,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,552,000 after buying an additional 46,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AME opened at $126.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.