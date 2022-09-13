PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Holdings Lowered by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P lessened its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,841 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P owned about 3.21% of PDF Solutions worth $33,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
PDF Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $984.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 1.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at PDF Solutions
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PDFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
PDF Solutions Profile
PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PDF Solutions (PDFS)
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.