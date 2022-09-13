PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Holdings Lowered by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P lessened its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,841 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P owned about 3.21% of PDF Solutions worth $33,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $984.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 10,000 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $206,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,134.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

