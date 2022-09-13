Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 65,488 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Snyder Capital Management L P lowered its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,488 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group comprises 1.8% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P owned 0.90% of Brixmor Property Group worth $69,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

