Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,631,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,696 shares during the quarter. Hostess Brands comprises approximately 1.5% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 1.90% of Hostess Brands worth $57,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,559 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,237,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 1,151.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,448,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,785,000 after buying an additional 1,332,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.71 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

