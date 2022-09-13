Sprott Inc. Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vale by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 29,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. Analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Several analysts have commented on VALE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

