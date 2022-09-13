Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stake Lessened by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P lowered its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,822 shares during the period. Woodward makes up 2.2% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Snyder Capital Management L P owned about 1.08% of Woodward worth $85,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Woodward by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Woodward by 46.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1,142.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD stock opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

In other news, Director David P. Hess bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David P. Hess bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $101,706.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,706. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

