Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 39,429 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Snyder Capital Management L P reduced its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603,429 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 39,429 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.57% of R1 RCM worth $42,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 120.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,749,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,749,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 449,056 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,189 over the last three months. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

R1 RCM Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.