Snyder Capital Management L P Has $87.86 Million Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings makes up about 2.2% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P owned about 1.57% of RBC Bearings worth $87,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $251.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.30 and a 200-day moving average of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,625 shares of company stock worth $16,101,758 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.